abrdn plc Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

abrdn plc increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,051 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PKG opened at $139.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.57.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

