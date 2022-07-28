abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,956 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in McKesson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $339.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $192.38 and a 1 year high of $341.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

