abrdn plc Purchases 159,386 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,386 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.64% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

