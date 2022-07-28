abrdn plc Sells 241,206 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,206 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $62.65.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($68.37) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.