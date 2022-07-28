abrdn plc Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

abrdn plc cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,851 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 18,468 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $226.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

