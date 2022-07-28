abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,965 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.3 %

DG stock opened at $244.45 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

