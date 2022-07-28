abrdn plc Sells 14,367 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

abrdn plc lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,367 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.05.

Insider Activity at KLA

KLA Price Performance

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $361.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.12. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.