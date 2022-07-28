abrdn plc Purchases 438 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,440,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,345.50.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,273.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,202.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,319.72. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

