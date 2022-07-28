abrdn plc Acquires 3,330 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Cummins worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.90.

Cummins Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CMI opened at $209.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.46. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

