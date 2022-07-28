abrdn plc Buys Shares of 650,254 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,918,000. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.32% of ChampionX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 2.79. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

