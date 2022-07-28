New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stake Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.19% of New Fortress Energy worth $16,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,403,000 after buying an additional 3,663,806 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,103 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 459,322 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 754,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,990 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Citigroup started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $46.39 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $52.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.