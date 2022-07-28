abrdn plc Sells 51,300 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $17,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

