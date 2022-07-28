Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.44 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $8,303,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,270,520 shares in the company, valued at $348,179,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $23,101,260. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

