Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $1,368,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 20.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $150.69 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

