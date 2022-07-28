Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.93 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 8.7 %

HUBS opened at $295.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -215.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.60.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.