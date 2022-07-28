Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 8,549 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

NYSE HPE opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

