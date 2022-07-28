Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 336 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $338.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $283.72 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

