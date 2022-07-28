Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.
Okta Price Performance
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Okta (OKTA)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.