Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.