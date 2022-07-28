Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.29 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $8,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Dover by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $130.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.