State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 5,816 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $111.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About Zillow Group



Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

