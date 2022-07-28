Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SESN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 389,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 98,065 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $138.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

