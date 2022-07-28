Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,306,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,449 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,832,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 422,483 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 350,198 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.04 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

