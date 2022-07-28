Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,290 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.