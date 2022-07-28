State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 32,107 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,107 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLE. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APLE. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

