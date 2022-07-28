State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE OC opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

