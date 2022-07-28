State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Allegion worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,677 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after acquiring an additional 225,410 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $168,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.18. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.11.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

