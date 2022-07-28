Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.06.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 81.68%. The company had revenue of $825.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

