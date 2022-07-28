Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after buying an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after buying an additional 907,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,868,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,918,000 after buying an additional 768,441 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James cut their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

