Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

NYSE WMT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

