FDx Advisors Inc. Has $406,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after buying an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETR opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.20. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

