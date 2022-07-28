FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,408,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after buying an additional 147,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 412,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $255.70 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.20 and a 1-year high of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.73.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

