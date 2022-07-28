FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,765 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 195.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.9% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $15,100,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Envista from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE NVST opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

