FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.