FDx Advisors Inc. Has $518,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,539,000 after acquiring an additional 227,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,190,000 after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after acquiring an additional 511,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In other news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,026.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,026.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $63.24 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

