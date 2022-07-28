FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MCHI opened at $51.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.