Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

