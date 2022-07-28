Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UHS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.43.

UHS stock opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.30. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.23.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,181,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $153,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

