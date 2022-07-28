Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $155.50 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.08.

GOOGL opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.24 and its 200 day moving average is $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

