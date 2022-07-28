Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 243.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,543 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,151,000 after buying an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,047,000 after buying an additional 207,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,688,000 after buying an additional 316,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,411,000 after buying an additional 99,418 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.90.

