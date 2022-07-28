6,859 Shares in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veritex by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VBTX. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

VBTX stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.50. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Veritex’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

