Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,863 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 1.6 %

NLOK opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.