Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,049.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 157,408 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 425,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 68,750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Insider Activity

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 6.2 %

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,594 shares of company stock valued at $66,464.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.33. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.