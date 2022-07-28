Sandy Spring Bank Has $26,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:MFC opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

