Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $273,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $102.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

