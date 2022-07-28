American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in American Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group stock opened at $132.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.71 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

