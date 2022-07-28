Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 552 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WK. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $93,153,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.53. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

