Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,145 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,449,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTDR opened at $55.71 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.77.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

