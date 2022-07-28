Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stake Trimmed by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $4,130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after acquiring an additional 910,813 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHC. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

