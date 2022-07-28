Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 754 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 301.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 142,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,533,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after buying an additional 254,105 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 423,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 341,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 111,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $22.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

