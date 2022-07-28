Sandy Spring Bank Sells 220 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38.

